Fight led to Cincinnati nightclub shooting that killed one, wounded 15

About 15 people were struck in the deadly assault, one fatally, at the Cameo club along the Ohio River along 2:30 a.m., police said.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the shooting.

“People were going to have a good time and ended up getting shot”, Cranley said. “But just a lot of chaos, obviously, when the shots went off-people just trying to get out of the way, get out of harm’s way”.

Ohio’s governor says he has instructed his administration to offer any assistance the state can provide in the aftermath of the Cincinnati nightclub shooting.

Several officers were working security detail at the club and performed first aid and tried to revive the person who died, Williams said.

“It was a big gun because you heard it over the music”, said Mauricio Thompson, who said he’s from Cleveland.

CNN reports that Cameo allows admission to anyone over the age of 18 on Friday nights.

Neudigate added that hundreds of people were inside of the nightclub at the time of the shooting, and called it a “chaotic crime scene”.

Although police said there was no evidence of a terrorism connection, the attack inevitably raised memories of last year’s shooting rampage at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Two were taken to The Christ Hospital; both had minor injuries and were in stable condition.

Police are having trouble obtaining a description of the suspects because witnesses are reluctant to cooperate.

“We’ve got a really large scene at multiple hospitals”, he said of the victims.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate says in a tweet that the motive is still unclear.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said one of the wounded was in “extremely critical condition”, while a hospital spokeswoman said two victims were listed in critical condition.