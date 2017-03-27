Fights erupt at Calif. pro-Trump rally

The Los Angeles Make America Great Again rally, considered the largest of the marches, started at noon near the Metro Hollywood/Vine subway stop.

Hundreds of men and woman clad in black, many wearing ski-masks to obscure their identities, gathered at the planned location of a “Make American Great Again” rally in Philadelphia on Saturday.

A group of about 60 pro-Trump activists led a march to City Hall after MAGA Philadelphia rally organizers said they were ending the event early due to concerns over potential violence with anti-Trump activists.

“No Trump, no KKK, no racist U.S.”, chanted anti-Trump protestors.

According to the report, the pro-Trump rally was also a pro-veteran march, with organizers collecting donations for homeless veterans.

The clash even turned chaotic at one point, with protesters throwing smoke bombs into the street.

“This march is over”.

Witnesses said protesters were “roughed up” and “randomly attacked” by officers as they tried to disperse the crowds.

Spokesman Eric Gripp added there had been no injuries, and two people were issued citations for disorderly conduct, Philly.com reports.