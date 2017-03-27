Finisar Corp. (FNSR) has 1 year Price Target of $39.84

It opened the session with a $23.44 price tag, later ranging from $23.18 to $23.795, the range at which the stock has traded at throughout the day. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/q2-2018-eps-estimates-for-finisar-co-fnsr-increased-by-analyst.html. (NASDAQ:FNSR) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,240.53. Finisar has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $36.85. Current price places the company’s stock 7.3% away from its 200-day simple moving average, -3.73%, away from the 50-day average and also -4.3% away from 20-day average. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. While the actual EPS the company reported in the same quarter previous year was 0.29/share.

For the current quarter, the highest estimate analysts provided is 380.6 Million and the lowest is 369.17 Million. During the same quarter previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

For this year, Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is performing -2.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by The Cerbat Gem and is owned by of The Cerbat Gem.

In other news, Director Robert Stephens sold 3,015 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of worldwide copyright law.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finisar by 1.5% in the third quarter.

Investors and analysts are typically super focused on company earnings numbers when they are reported. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finisar by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. After the recent moves, investors may also look to see if the stock has entered oversold or overbought territory and could be ripe for a bounce. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Finisar by 255.7% in the third quarter. The stock witnessed -21.73% declines, -12.08% declines and -2.44% declines for the 1-month, 3-month and 6-month period, respectively.

In the last Quarter, Finisar Corp. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,726,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,261,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the period.

Several investment firms issued their expert ratings on Finisar Corp. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNSR.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR)’s shares may have a significant upside to the consensus target of 39.84, but how has it been performing relative to the market? Sell-side analyst recommendations point to a short term price target of $39.73 on the company shares. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Finisar Corporation from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

A total of 10 equity analysts have released a ratings update on FNSR. zero equity analysts rating the company a strong buy, five equity analysts rating the company a buy, seven equity analysts rating the company a hold, zero equity analysts rating the company a underperform, and finally zero equity analysts rating the company a sell with a one year target of $18.65. Finisar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.