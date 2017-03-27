Finish at Auto Club Speedway

Place differential is always king in the FOX game, but with Logano and Johnson holding so much upside, I think you have no choice but to pay for both and make the rest of the salary numbers work. He has already won this race in the past and has won the last three Xfinity races he has competed in, including one win this year. In fact, prior to his Auto Club victory, Larson had finished second in four of the last five Cup races, dating back to the 2016 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 24-year-old prodigy became just the fourth driver to sweep a race weekend at Fontana.

After the race Larson said while it was good track experience and a “refresher”, the auto he drives Sunday is totally different when it comes to power and handling. “We know we got the race side in a respectable spot but just need to start better on Fridays”. “It’s a lot of fun”.

I was tempted to use Chase Elliott again, but since I have already used him multiple times, I’ll opt for Busch.

“We just cut a left-rear tire going down the back straightaway, and I tried to start slowing it down as quick as I could and just couldn’t slow it down fast enough”, Ragan said of the incident. The wild four-wide restart would see Truex get shuffled out of the lead.

“After that last caution, we had a great pit stop”, said Larson. “I was gonna go on the outside of (Truex) and he was gonna go on the top as well, and I just ended up being right on him”. Larson finished second at Fontana in March 2014, a day where he possibly could have wrecked Kyle Busch for the win. I think Erik Jones could surprise some people this weekend and could look to join Furniture Row teammate Martin Truex Jr.as a Cup Series victor in 2017.

After an early NASCAR season full of dominant cars getting stung at the finish, Larson wasted none of his advantage.

On Lap 53, Larson lapped Johnson who was running in 20th. This is a sport of speed, execution and luck and when you have all three on your side, everything is good. But the auto owner believes his driver deserves a lot of credit, too. I wish we had more races here every year. I have no idea what he’s capable of.

They celebrated as Larson earned only his second win in 116 Cup starts. Johnson finished 21st after starting near the back in his backup auto.

Defending California victor Jimmie Johnson also did not make a qualifying attempt.

Finally, after three consecutive second-place finishes, Larson and Ganassi celebrated more than just consistently running well. Martin Truex Jr. took the lead off of pit road and maintained a 0.483-second lead with 15 laps remaining in the first segment.

Larson led the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Auto Club 400, and it didn’t take long for the action to start heating up.

He has been the model of consistency at the 2.0-mile tracks, reeling off eight straight Top 10s and compiling a series-best 5.4 average finish.

But Logano was in prime position at the end, though he acknowledged that Gallagher’s two-tire call deprived him of the chance to overtake Larson. Larson quickly passed Hamlin on the subsequent restart then kept it on an overtime restart set up by crash involving Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.