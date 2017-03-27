Finsbury Park toddler dies in ‘hammer attack by father’

Police have charged a man with murder following the death of a one-year-old boy in Finsbury Park. Both were taken to hospital by emergency services but the boy died before they arrived.

Judge Gareth Branston said: “This is a charge of murder and attempted murder”.

He was hunted by police after fleeing on Saturday evening when his partner Cristinela Datcu discovered their two children had been battered with a hammer at their north London home.

Mihai Menea, 29, said that he believed…

The twins, Gabriel and Maria, were rushed to hospital where the boy died on Sunday while the girl remains critically injured, said the police.

After brutally assaulting his son with a hammer, as well as his daughter, who has been identified as Maria, Police found the two with critical injuries.

A post-mortem was due to be held on Gabriel today.

“He was fine with the children but sometimes he would say, “Maybe they are not my children”.

Meanwhile, a manhunt was launched for Das who was arrested in Hackney following a 20-hour search.

Das will appear in custody later today at Thames Magistrates’ Court.

Ex-hotel receptionist Das, of Highbury, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.