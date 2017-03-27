Fire near Boulder, Colorado, may be human-caused

Crews partially contained the fire that had burned just over 60 acres, but officials anxious that expected stronger gusts expected could fan the flames.

In addition to the homes already evacuated, another 836 homes are on pre-evacuation notice and have been told to be prepared to leave, including residents in portions of the city of Boulder.

A wildfire that broke out near Boulder, Colorado, early Sunday morning, prompting officials to send out at least 1,000 evacuation warning calls as the blaze moves within a mile of downtown.

A small but risky wildfire burning within a mile of downtown was 50% contained Monday and may have been human-caused, authorities said.

This video shows an infrared aerial view of the fire captured on Sunday.

The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. Sunday by a man who called 911 saying he saw flames visible form the side of the mountain near Sunshine Canyon and Timber Lane.

Officials were not sure how the fire started in the Sunshine Canyon area, which is dotted with a mix of expensive homes and rustic mountain residences. At this time, no structures have been lost or injuries occurred due to the fire, according to Mike Wagner, Public Information officer with the Boulder County Sheriff’s department. The cause of the fire is not yet known, Boerkircher said.

Residents that were forced to evacuate all returned home Monday morning.

“The (weather) forecast is a little concerning”, Wagner said.

Emergency officials say air crews are dropping slurry and water.

“It’s really close to my house”, Spalding said.

The evacuation zone is from 4th Street to the east, Poorman Road to the west, Highway 119 to the north and Sunshine Canyon to the South.

Boulder’s Pearl Street is the shopping and dining heart of the university city’s downtown.

Later, looking at smoke instead of flames, “I feel a lot better”, she said. Boulder County Sheriff’s Cmdr.