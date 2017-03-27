Firefighter dies at Watertown, Massachusetts house fire

The U.S. Fire Administration has announced the official on-duty deaths of Firefighter Joseph Toscano, 54, of the Watertown Fire Department on March 17, 2017. A wake will be held Tuesday night at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in his hometown of Randolph.

The funeral will be on Wednesday at St. Patrick Church in Watertown at 11 a.m.

Marcus DeFlorimonte had been best friends with Toscano for the last 40 years.

Toscano was also a supporter at Incarnation Camp in CT, his family said.

“He was a master craftsman who built his family’s home and never exhausted of helping friends and relatives”, the Toscano family said in a statement.

But just minutes before the second floor of that home was engulfed, the quick actions of a passerby helped another man safely evacuate.

On Saturday, Massachusetts firefighters paid tribute to a fellow firefighter who lost his life battling a two-alarm house fire in Watertown on Friday.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

“All of a sudden, the smoke turned black and we looked at each other and said, ‘that’s not good, ‘” Jones told FOX25.

“But this family has faith and their faith will keep them and guide them and console them”.