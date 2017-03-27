Firefighters battling four-alarm fire in California

Firefighters are now battling a 4-alarm fire near the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Mead Avenue in Oakland, according to fire officials.

The four-alarm blaze was reported about 6 a.m. near 26th Street and San Pablo Avenue, fire officials reported via NBC Bay Area. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen spewing from what appears to be a multi-unit housing structure.

According to tweets sent by the fire department, multiple rescues have been made.

Roughly one hour after the blaze ignited, crews appeared to be gaining an upper hand in the fight.

The building on fire is reportedly an apartment building.

In December, three dozen partygoers died in an Oakland warehouse fire that was the deadliest structure fire in the U.S.in more than a decade.

Further information was unavailable at the time.