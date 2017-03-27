First look of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’ out

Sushant Singh Rajput has unveiled an intriguing poster of his upcoming movie “Romeo Akbar Walter”. The 44-year-old filmmaker shared a picture of the two actors on social media, officially announcing his next project. The film will be helmed by writer-director Robbie Grewal, who in the past has directed underrated Samay: When Time Strikes, MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and Aloo Chaat. The actor will reportedly be seen playing the role of a spy in the movie.

Sushant is also a well-known face on small screen as he started his career with the daily soap, “Pavitra Rishta” on television.

Sushant then starred in some of the remarkable movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and PK. He will also be seen in India’s first space adventure Chanda Mama Door Ke, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan. His latest upcoming movie “Raabta” is due to hit the theatres on June 9, 2017.

The actress will seen in “Raabta” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi”. Romeo Akbar Walter is slated to release in 2018 and not much has been revealed about the film yet.