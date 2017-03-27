First Party Samsung Galaxy S8 Accessories Leak

Here’s what to expect as the Korean colossus launches its new flagship smartphone in the wake of last year’s Note 7 disaster, which ended with an embarrassing and massively expensive global recall for the spontaneously-combusting smartphone.

The firm says more than 96% of Note 7 units sold around the world have been returned. The models could be powered by either Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM, and will offer 64GB of storage option, which could further be expanded using a microSD card. The dock will also support the adaptive Fast charging facility and the USB PD. The Galaxy S8 Plus, meanwhile, will have a 6.2-inch display, compared to the 5.5-inch screen of the Galaxy S7 edge.

Second of the three Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories to have been leaked, the DeX station comes with a drop-in dock and features the Galaxy desktop functionality. The data is compiled by Hana Financial Investment and it marks the first time sales of the Galaxy S and Note series have fallen under 30% of the company’s total. However, the default resolution will be 1080p Full HD, to save battery life. Both will feature a curved dual-edge display with super slim bezels on the top and bottom.

This will also allow Samsung to maximise screen real-estate without making the devices themselves overly large and cumbersome. Moreover, potential sources recently claimed that the handset will have the functionality of Samsung’s latest helping agent much alike Google Assistant: “Bixby” along with a dedicated button for that.

The fingerprint scanner, which will be located beside the rear-facing camera, will support gesture recognition, with programmable gestures for opening specific apps.

According to the report, the company is “already working with banks to help them embrace facial recognition systems in coming months”. The front will feature an 8-megapixel shooter with the same f/1.7 aperture. If it performs well and most importantly proves safe, Samsung will able to re-establish itself as the true competitor to Apple, which recently launched the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a red colour.

Samsung makes some of the best display in the industry and this new device will no doubt be bigger, better and, crisper and brighter.

The smartphones are also rumored to come in three different colors of black sky, orchid gray and arctic silver.