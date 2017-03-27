Flight Electronics Ban Due to iPad Bomb Plot

March 26: The ban on carrying some selected electronic devices by the passengers in cabins of flights from certain countries in the Middle East and Africa by the United States and United Kingdom was put considering a previously undisclosed terrorists’ plot involving explosives hidden in a electronic device. The guardian reported that, European security experts will be meeting next week to discuss the electronics ban by both countries.

Further details of the plot, such as the terror organization responsible or the country from which it originated, were not revealed in the report.

The plot was apparently to take down an airplane by having the iPad explode near a window or door.

The ban has been put on electronic devices such as laptops, games consoles, tablets, and other devices which are larger than a mobile phone.

The plot has raised authorities’ fears that terrorists are finding more sophisticated ways of getting hidden explosives onto planes. American officials announced the U.S. ban early Tuesday, and the British followed later in the day after discussions between the countries.

On Tuesday, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a directive for incoming flights from 10 major airports in eight Middle Eastern and North African countries: Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE. Each day there are 50 flights which were being operated between these eight countries to United States. Senior Trump administration officials who briefed reporters about the ban said no US-based airlines have nonstop flights from those cities to the US.

Following the U.S., the United Kingdom placed an electronics ban on flights from six countries – Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey.

USA officials would not specify how long the ban will last, but Emirates told AFP that it had been instructed to enforce the measures until at least October 14.