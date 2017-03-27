Florida panther kittens documented north of Caloosahatchee

Wildlife officials say they have evidence of endangered Florida panthers breeding north the Caloosahatchee River.

Deputy director for the FWC’s Division of Habitat and Species Conservation, Kipp Frohlich, said this discovery indicates that panthers are now breeding north of the river, as well as south.

Although male panthers have long roamed north of the river, having been denied territory in the species’ core range by dominant males, the first female panther was only documented north of the river past year.

Wildlife officials say they have evidence of endangered Florida panthers breeding further north of their known habitat. “We are mindful and appreciative of all the many partners and cooperators who have supported panther conservation efforts over the years leading to meaningful moments like this”. Last month, state and federal wildlife agencies announced more good news for the species, sharply revising upward the panthers’ population estimate, from a maximum estimate of 180 to 230.

A bold experiment in 1995 brought in eight female cougars from Texas – a close cousin of the Florida panther – to refresh the gene pool. The cameras have always been used to keep up with male panthers that are known to roam in public and private lands north of the river.

According to a FWC news release, biologists have monitored male panthers on public and private lands north of the Caloosahatchee River for several years using trail cameras. As a result, more panthers survived into adulthood, and now the population is estimated to be nearing 200. In 2015, they collected a photo of what appeared to be a female panther in the state-owned Babcock Ranch Preserve Wildlife Management Area in Charlotte County.

“Early this year, the cameras captured images of a female that appeared to be nursing”, Land said.

The panthers once roamed the Southeast, but their range is now limited to southwest Florida.

Brian Yablonski, chairman of the wildlife commission, said, “This is a major milestone on the road to recovery for the Florida panther”.