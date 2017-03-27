Flyers score 4 goals in third, beat Penguins 6-2

The road trip wasn’t quite what the Flyers needed – they had a 2-2 record as they desperately tried to gain ground in the playoff race – but it ended with a satisfying 6-2 win Sunday night against their bitter rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Steve Mason stopped 25 shots for the Flyers, who won for the fourth time in seven games.

The win moved the Flyers back to within six points of idle Boston in the chase for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Flyers have seven games left, including the next three at home against Ottawa, the New York Islanders, and New Jersey.

Weise gave the Flyers a 3-1 lead just 1:11 into the third period. It was initially believed that Sheary was injured blocking a shot, but Sullivan insisted that was not the case and that it happened in the offensive zone at some point in the first period. Pittsburgh is the defending Cup champions and are looking as unsafe as anybody to repeat as they have a well balanced, high profile offense, a serviceable blue line, and a goaltender in Matt Murray who is coming off a brilliant playoff run a year ago and should be confident in his ability to do so again. Murray made the initial stop on a one-time feed from Travis Konecny, but Weise was at the top of the crease to put the puck across the line.

Voracek then pushed a rebound from Claude Giroux’s shot past Murray at 8:41.

It was Weal’s fifth goal in just 17 games.

Former NHL MVP Evgeni Malkin missed his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury.

Injured Penguins Kris Letang, Trevor Daley, Olli Maatta, Ron Hainsey and Jake Guentzel all had an on-ice workout before the team’s morning skate on Sunday.

Cullen opened the scoring with a power-play goal.

Mason didn’t realize the puck had dropped behind him, inches from the goal line, and Cullen knocked it in by reaching back as he was skating behind the net. The Penguins challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld after video review. D Chad Ruhwedel and F Josh Archibald were both scratches for Pittsburgh. Sunday’s crowd marked the 400th consecutive regular season sellout for Pittsburgh.

They had yet another scare in the third period on Sunday when defenseman Brian Dumoulin had to briefly leave the game and head to the locker room after he was elbowed in the side of the head by Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds.

Even more than winning games the rest of the way the biggest concern for the Penguins has to be getting their list of injured players healthy and finding a way to avoid adding to it, something that has proven to be hard in recent weeks.