Fontana victor Kyle Larson OK after minor vehicle crash leaving track

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will start from the pole in Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in hopes of winning his first race of the season.

“Lots of fun to be Kyle Larson right now”, Larson said with a grin. “But it is two totally different races and race cars and they do not drive anything alike at all”. “We’ll just take our lumps and get the auto right where we can take advantage of the precious minutes that we have in Saturday’s practice session and go from there”. This was his first Xfinity race win of the year. It was his second Top-5 finish of the season.

Kenseth failed to finish for the third time in five races this season. A late race spin by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. brought out the final caution flag, pushing the race into Overtime for the fourth straight year at Fontana.

Cars were all over the place on the track as tire management and wall-brushings made it the track surface squirrely. The No.2 Ford came down pit road to fix the damages, and Keselowski spent a majority of the rest of the race trying to play catchup. “It’s less competitive through the field”.

“What an awesome race track; it’s so much fun”, Logano said. “We’ll start from the pole and hopefully be here again (Sunday)”.

Logano had his second pit road adventure of the day when the left side of his vehicle fell off the jacks.

Busch’s lead didn’t last very long when Larson passed him on the inside right after the stage two re-start. I was getting into (Turn) 3 at the time.

Despite a destroyed left-rear quarter panel and crinkled fenders on his Ford Fusion, Keselowski continued to race patiently among the top 10 in the final stage until a rash of cautions in the closing laps opened the door for the No. 2 Ford. “I put it on top and let it eat”. He specifically described how he could recover from hits on the wall in the Xfinity race but not as easily in the Monster Energy race. The Closer has not been able to finish the deal and looked uncharacteristically behind at even his best track, Phoenix, where he couldn’t lead a lap last weekend en route to a sixth-place finish (which, for him might as well have been 35th).

“I was trying to get everything you can”, he said of the last brush. “Our racecars are really fast in XFINITY and Cup”. It is in Cup because of aerodynamics and you will go slower. We have never had this speed before, at least since I’ve been in the Cup Series. That’s the way it was for us today. About 12 laps later, Cole Custer ended up with a wrecked auto for the second straight week when he hit the wall on Turn 1. Other short odds to prevail are Joey Logano and Kyle Larson, who are each listed with +450 odds.

Next was Brad Keselowski, now over four years removed from his only Cup title, who has been a factor in all four races thus far.

“I think it’s easy to handle it in the Cup Series because it is so extremely tough to run up front”, Larson said. “I knew Joey was the guy to beat”. It’s exciting until the field gets more spread out but also means a mistake at the wrong time could lead to multi-car wrecks, something that’s been absent from every race in 2017 since the Daytona 500.

Busch has one Cup victory at Fontana, in 2003 when he drove a Ford for Roush. “It’s not his fault”. With a damaged vehicle, Keselowski became a sitting duck.

“I lost too much track position on that restart. I definitely was faster, but I needed maybe another lap or two”. Harvick has three stage wins this season and should contend for more this weekend.