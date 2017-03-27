Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Shot In Houston Apartment

She, along with the other three who were injured, are in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The names of the other injured parties has yet to be publicly released.

The suspects have not been found, and there is a “manhunt” underway for anyone involved, as reported by TMZ.

So far, just one of the victims, 33-year-old Christopher Beatty, has been officially identified. Three men arrived at the apartments in a four-door white vehicle, and two of them got out and began arguing with the eventual victims, reports Daily Mail. They say the gunmen drove up to the apartment complex and then opened fire using a high-powered rifle.

TMZ report the ordeal resorted in the deaths of two men, with police continuing to search for the suspects. The suspects are being described as “heavy-set black men in their early 30’s”, according to KHOU.

Pictured, Brandy Rusher. Image via social media.

‘Haverstock Hills has been a project the Sheriff’s office had for several years now, ‘ Harris County Deputy Thomas Gilliand told KTRK.

Adding, ‘We do have an office here, we do have deputies that work here overtime.’ .

Brandy Rusher was a contestant on the longest-running fashion reality TV series that aired on VH1. The website confirmed that she is in intensive care. In May 2010, though, she got in some hot water after neighbors called the police about loud music coming from her apartment. The model allegedly pushed an officer and was arrested for resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

Yet to be necessarily understood is what instigated Sunday’s shooting…

Since leaving the show in 2010, Brandy has largely stayed out of the headlines.