Former Indiana coach Tom Crean attends Hoosiers WNIT game

IN women’s basketball coach Teri Moren repeated the same phrase multiple times Sunday afternoon in her postgame press conference. But you’ve got to give it up to Villanova, they shot really well today and good luck to them going forward.

IN went 15-3 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season, a program record for most home wins in a season.

An Indiana team that averaged almost 76 points per game was held to its second-lowest point total of the season.

Unlike IU’s win over SMU on Thursday, it was clear Sunday’s game was going to be a shootout.

Though over, this season will still go down as a historic one for the Hoosiers.

The crowd was also the largest home crowd that IN played IN front of this season.

“This team was going to challenge us every way defensively”, Moren said. Jenn Anderson, Indiana’s 6-3 senior, sped past a much smaller Villanova player for a defensive rebound.

Hot shooting by Villanova in the first half was too much for Indiana Women’s Basketball to overcome on Sunday afternoon, as it fell 69-57 in the WNIT quarterfinals in front of a season-high 4,770 fans inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Gassion also finishes her career in an in uniform at No. 13 on the all-time scoring list (1,343), No. 9 all-time in rebounds (749) and No. 6 in assists (370). I just want to make that our fans know that we heard them, they showed up in a big way, and we are sorry that we couldn’t allow this run to go another few weeks, but really grateful for the support. “We had a little bit of a laugh”.

There’s Tom Crean. Yes, that Tom Crean. “I’m not surprised at all”.

Tyra Buss led IU with 21 points, and also had eight rebounds and three assists.

The Wildcats (20-14) shot 60 percent in the first quarter, including 7-of-11 from 3-point range. In the fourth quarter, they hit 5-of-9 shots. But it was more about Villanova’s ability to limit IU from scoring that proved to be the difference.

The Villanova Wildcats’ first six made shots came from behind the arc.

Trailing by as many as 12 points, the Hoosiers cut that deficit to four points three times in the fourth quarter, the last at 56-52 with 2:56 to go in the game. IU Coach Teri Moren said she thought Villanova had to cool down from the field at some point, which it did in the second half, but IU went equally as cold. “We just didn’t put enough points on the board to win the game”.

Buss finishes the season with 1,601 career points, which ranks eighth in school history on the Hoosiers all-time list for career scoring. It’s great, and I can look at some positives of it, but I just wish I could have done more this entire season, this entire game. Those are high percentage shots, and we just didn’t capitalize. “It was not one person but all of us”.

INDIANA (23-11) – Buss 10-20 0-0 21, Cahill 4-12 1-5 10, Anderson 3-7 0-0 6, Gassion 2-9 0-0 5, McBride 0-7 0-0 0, Deane 5-7 0-0 12, Gulley 0-0 3-4 3, Foresman 0-1 0-0 0.

It was the final game of their college careers for three IU seniors who have been with the program for four years: Jenn Anderson, McBride and Gassion. That senior class won 80 games at IN, a school record by three wins.

“As I was coming off the court, I realized my career at IN was over, and now you just hope you’ve left a legacy for your teammates to follow, ” Anderson said.