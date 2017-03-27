Former LSU QB Brandon Harris commits to North Carolina

Last month, LSU quarterback Brandon Harris announced that he would be transferring from the school after three seasons, and that head coach Ed Orgeron had granted him a full release. Trubisky’s departure created uncertainty at quarterback at UNC, where no other player on the roster had significant college experience. After my official visit this weekend to the University of North Carolina, I’m going to get that opportunity.

Obviously, it has been an important time for me, looking for a great situation and another opportunity to grow as a… “Thank you, to all of those who have kept me in your prayers and continue to do so”. He did start 12 games in 2015 as a sophomore, throwing for 2,165 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 9-3 team.

He played in only four games in the 2016 season and was benched for current quarterback Danny Etling after a rough start in Tiger Stadium against Jacksonville State. The Tigers finished 8-4, but coach Les Miles was sacked in late September after LSU lost two of its first four games. Miles’ son, Manny, is a walk-on quarterback at UNC.