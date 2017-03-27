Former Penn State President Opening Arguments in Court Expected Today

Some Penn State friends and alumni are bitter that prosecutors brought charges against Spanier and his top lieutenants, fueling the narrative that they believe has unfairly tarnished the Paterno Era at Penn State.

Both the prosecution and defense have begun laying out their arguments in day two of the trial of Graham Spanier, the former Penn State president whose tenure included the years assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky serially abused young children.

Seven women and five men were picked for the jury Monday after potential jurors were questioned behind closed doors, presumably as they addressed questions about sexual abuse and other sensitive topics. In contrast, a defense attorney accused prosecutors of trying to ‘criminalize a judgment call’.

The prosecution actually looked at two such calls.

A report commissioned by the university and conducted by a team led by former FBI Director Louis Freeh concluded that Paterno and the three others hushed up the allegations against Sandusky for fear of bad publicity.

Former Penn State assistant football coach Mike McQueary leaves the Dauphin County Courthouse after he testified at the trial of Graham Spanier. Opening statements are expected late Tuesday morning after four alternates are selected.

Harmon testified that since it was not known for sure if a crime was committed, there was no reason to label it as such.

Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years behind bars.

Schultz and Curley had faced the same charges as Spanier before they pleaded guilty last week to a single misdemeanor count of child endangerment. They also testified that was how they later described the incident to Spanier.

Asked by Silver if he specifically told Curley and Schultz that he saw Sandusky “molesting a boy”, McQueary responded, “I can’t tell you if I used those exact words in that sequence”, as reported by Pennlive.

The conversation, Raykovitz said under questioning from Chief Deputy Attorney General Laura Ditka, included none of the details McQueary testified even Tuesday were part of his report: like “slapping sounds”, or “skin-to-skin contact” or sexual positions.

Graham Spanier is on trial for endangering the welfare of children.

‘It was the smart and prudent and appropriate thing to do, ‘ Courtney testified.

McQueary maintains that after witnessing Sandusky’s shower assault, he made clear to Paterno, Curley, and Schultz that what he saw was “way over the line and extremely sexual” – a claim later backed up by Paterno himself, when he told a grand jury that McQueary described an encounter that involved “fondling” and was of “a sexual nature”.

There, he advised Sandusky that, given child abuse cases coming to light at the time from the Boy Scouts and the Roman Catholic Church, if he showered with someone after a workout going forward, he should wear swimming trunks. They also informed the Second Mile of the allegations. “They talked about what steps they would take”.

Schulte said Penn State had a “Jerry Sandusky problem”, which Spanier was aware of dating back to a reported incident in 1998, when a mother claimed her son was sexually abused by Sandusky in a locker room shower.

A few months after that interview, state prosecutors filed additional counts against Curley and Schultz and for the first time charged Spanier with perjury, child endangerment, obstruction, failure to report suspected child abuse and conspiracy.