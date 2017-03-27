Former TCU star Trevone Boykin arrested in Dallas

Trevone Boykin, a Seattle Seahawk who was formerly a TCU quarterback, was arrested early Monday after he was involved in a auto wreck in Uptown Dallas, according to media reports and jail records.

Four people on the crowded sidewalk were hit by the auto and a bartender inside the club was injured as the vehicle pushed through the front wall. Three of individuals were reportedly hospitalized but none have life-threatening injuries. He led the Horned Frogs to a No. 3 ranking and Peach Bowl victory during his junior year. He was charged with a misdemeanor assault of a police officer, stemming from a run-in at a San Antonio, Texas, bar before the Alamo Bowl in 2015. Boykin, who was listed on the police report as a passenger, was arrested on related drug charges and public intoxication.

Boykin served as Russell Wilson’s backup in 2016 after going undrafted following a star-studded career at TCU.