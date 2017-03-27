We need more downforce, we need more grip. Lance Stroll has a brief off on Lap 43, then re-joins without pitting, Lance citing a long brake pedal.

Mercedes AMG Petronas is the team to beat.

“I don’t put it down to anything other than the mistake I made in qualifying”. Bottas will technically be the teammate of Lewis Hamilton, but smart money is on another rivalry developing between them, like the one Hamilton had with Rosberg for the past couple seasons.

Preseason testing showed promise for Scuderia Ferrari, so they’re putting all their eggs in this year’s basket. There is no limit to how deep you can go into the details with every technical aspect: “engine, tires”.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner commended the crew for getting Ricciardo into the race after the problem with a sensor on the gearbox in the formation lap.

Ferrari set the fastest time of the winter, despite reportedly “sandbagging” or deliberately running slower to mask their true pace, and weren’t far behind Mercedes on the mileage charts.

Daniel Ricciardo couldn’t have endured a worse home race weekend if he tried, but insists he can take some positives from the race, namely team-mate Max Verstappen’s relatively competitive pace.

Williams is one of the oldest privateer teams on the grid.

Having endured an exhausting week of media and sponsor events as his nation’s great hope in motor sport, Ricciardo had little joy from his vehicle during practice and qualifying, and he could not wait to be shot of Melbourne. So the rekindled relationship has gotten off rocky to a rocky restart.

Ricciardo will hope to get off to a flying start to make up as much as possible early on, and another driver looking to make an impression will be Bottas, who will know a lot will be expected from him, considering he is in the seat the reigning world champion vacated after deciding to retire from the sport.

Renault has been involved off and on with F1 since the late 1970s, occasionally building a world beater of a vehicle. Driving for them are 2015 Le Mans victor Nico “See Ya Later” Hülkenberg and Jolyon Palmer. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso – Renault 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso – Renault 9. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India – Mercedes 15. Writing off Mercedes, who has won all but a few races over the past three seasons, would be a big mistake. “It seems that we have been quite strong on the practice starts, so hopefully we can keep that going”. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas – Ferrari 7. A great disappointed to Daniel for his home Grand Prix. A frustrated Hamilton unable to make the pass while Ericsson pulls off and retries his Sauber at the side of the racetrack, the second Ferrari engine problem of the afternoon.