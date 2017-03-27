Formula One: Vettel wins Australian Grand Prix

Hamilton began on pole position and led until the first set of pit stops when Germany’s Vettel leapfrogged the Englishman to secure Ferrari’s first victory since the 2015 Singapore Grand Prix.

“We were laps down, but getting some information – it was valuable track time”.

Those woes compounded a frustrating weekend, with Red Bull having also gone the wrong way with Ricciardo and team-mate Max Verstappen’s set-up on Friday, and Ricciardo said he was simply pleased to see the back of the event.

There was disappointment for the home fans even before that point, when Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull rolled to a halt out on the track on his grid formation lap, after a faulty sensor jammed it in sixth gear.

But his rebuilt vehicle ground to a halt on the reconnaissance lap to the pre-race grid on Sunday, with a gearbox sensor failure leaving him stuck in sixth gear and requiring him to be towed back to the pits.

And he was comfortably faster than Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in the second session.

Hamilton was quickest in both practice sessions at Albert Park in his Mercedes, leaving the rest of the field scratching their heads.

Vettel, meanwhile, ran until the 22 lap before pitting to switch, like Hamilton, from the ultrasoft to the soft tyres.

‘Some you win some you lose and today Ferrari was the quicker auto and they put us under pressure straight from the beginning and that’s how we lost it, ‘ he told Sky Sports.

They have not won the constructors’ championship since 2008 and have managed only three wins in the last three years. “It has been a privilege to be racing in an era with him and finally we are in a period of time when we can actually have a real race”. It proved too much.

Wolff also backed Bottas to take the fight to Hamilton this season – once he has found his feet.

Hamilton said: “It’s great to be back in Australia and I’m super happy to be back in the auto – particularly after a first day like that”. “Seb was always able to answer in terms of lap time”. You can push these cars until the end.

“Then I got stuck in traffic, which was unfortunate”. Now it is about accepting that Ferrari beat us.

Fernando Alonso had a better day than many were expecting in the McLaren-Honda, setting 12th quickest time, albeit 2.4secs off the pace. Lap after lap Alonso used his class to keep his underpowered auto ahead, until suspension failure enabled his rivals to mug him on the 52 lap.

Vettel cruised to his 43rd race victory with a 9.9sec gap over Hamilton. “I’ll be pushing as hard as I can to win this race”. ‘There is no way I can overtake this guy’. Perhaps we thought that the tyres was degrading faster than it was, you have to keep them in the right window and we have to learn the lessons’. It’s a really fun vehicle to drive. “I felt like I could have kept going forever”.