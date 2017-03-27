Fort Collins Islamic Center Vandalized

Hundreds gathered at the Islamic Center of Fort Collins Sunday to show solidarity after the mosque was vandalized Sunday morning. “Fear we come here to pray early in the morning what if this man was armed”.

The man also jammed the legs of a chair into the handles of one of the center’s outer doors, AboEllail said.

In swift response to the damage, the ICFC set up a gofundme page to cover the cost of repairing the doors of the virtually brand new building.

Based on surveillance footage, Islamic Center president Tawfik Aboellail says the suspect appears to be a man in his late 20s or early 30s.

A mosque in Colorado was vandalised in the early hours of 26 March by an unidentified man who broke a glass window and threw in a Bible. The incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday. “Collins is unacceptable”, Rep. Jared Polis (D-2nd Dist.), the USA congressman who represents Fort Collins, tweeted. They are now asking for assistance from the community to solve the crime. “This is not to be tolerated in Fort Collins”, Rabbi Hillel Katzir of Temple Or Hadash said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim advocacy organization in the nation, said the vandalism incident should be investigated as a hate crime because the bible suggests a “bias motive” for the attack.

Fort Collins Police Services Chief John Hutto posted a tweet calling the crime “unacceptable” and is hoping someone provides information leading to the suspect.