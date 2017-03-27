SC guard Duane Notice (10) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot against Baylor in the second half of an East Regional semifinal game of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 24, 2017, in NY.

After three straight free throws from SC made it 70-65, a conventional three-point play by Allen cut the lead to 70-68 with 53 seconds left, but that would be the closest Florida would get as the Gamecocks scored the final three points of the game on free throw from Thornwell and dunk by Duane Notice.

The second matchup pits No. 1 seed North Carolina against No. 3 seed OR at 8:49 p.m. ET. Today’s game is the East Regional Final and takes place from Madison Square Garden in NY and will air on CBS.

Florida: This was Florida’s first NCAA Tournament game against a Southeastern Conference opponent.

The final days of the college basketball season will feature two Final Four virgins and a team that hasn’t been there since Franklin D. Roosevelt was president. “Believe it or not, we have practices where we play with a 15-second shot clock because I want them to push the ball hard enough to get a great shot in 15 seconds, not just throw it up”. After scoring 15 points in the first half, Thornwell did not score until midway through the second half when Florida led 55-53.

SC will meet Florida, which beat Wisconsin 84-83 in overtime, on Sunday with that trip to the Final Four at stake.

Basketball Hall of Famer Alex English is in New York City for a special edition of English Lessons where he previews the matchup and talks about what both teams will try to do in this, the third meeting of the season between these SEC rivals.

PJ Dozier had 17 points, Chris Silva scored 13 points and Maik Kotsar added 12 points for the Gamecocks, who trailed by seven points at the break.

The Gators went 7 for 12 from 3-point range, led by Justin Leon. The Bears, who were ranked No. 1 for one week this season, missed 11 of their first 13 shots from the field and it didn’t get a whole lot better the entire game.

Thornwell made defending Motley sound easy.

“I just made plays”, said Thornwell, averaging 26 points per game in the tournament. “We couldn’t, really couldn’t buy a basket”.

The Gators led 40-33 at the half. The largest lead was 63-41.

Much like that contest, this game was tight until the end.

Emotions were evident afterward, as Gamecocks players and staff members first climbed ladders to trim pieces of the net, then ran up onto the stands to embrace family members. There were 14 lead changes and 10 ties. This year offers a chance to learn the stories of lesser known entities, like SC coach Frank Martin, Gonzaga senior Przemek Karnowski, or Oregon’s Jordan Bell. It was 37-22 at halftime. “It’s not something that you start dreaming the year you win 25 games”.

Martin is glad the rest of the country is getting to see the Gamecocks and their intense defense.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks came into the NCAA Tournament having lost five of seven.

After two weekends of chaos, the dust has settled and only four teams remain in the NCAA Tournament. This is the Bears’ fourth straight tournament appearance. They will lose Hill and Leon, while junior forward Devin Robinson could test the NBA Draft waters.