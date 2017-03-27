Fox’s Pirro: Paul Ryan Needs to Step Down

Trump’s tweet, however, seems to correspond with what many already suspect: there’s a growing rift between Trump and Ryan compounded by Friday’s loss.

The measure was aimed at fulfilling a pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act by Trump, who boasted repeatedly on the campaign trail of his deal-making prowess.

Aides close to Ryan later told NBC News that the House speaker and the president spoke on Sunday.

“There was no pre-planning here”, Preibus told Wallace, continuing that the President sent the tweet as “favor” to Pirro. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.).

“ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE”, Mr Trump tweeted.

“Folks, I want to be clear”, Pirro said, “this is not on President Trump”. “And he’s not going to turn his back on his core principles”.

Then on Saturday, with the universally-negative news coverage piling up, Trump tipped off his Twitter followers to tune into that night’s edition of Judge Jeanine Pirro’s show on Fox News.

“Paul Ryan needs to step down”, she said at the beginning of the segment.

A rift between Paul Ryan and Donald Trump is not a new phenomenon.

Trump and White House press secretary Sean Spicer also indicated that they appreciated Ryan’s effort to get the bill passed, amid criticism from some Trump allies over the failed effort. They talked for an hour Saturday, “and their relationship is stronger than ever right now”, she said in a statement Sunday.

“But this bill didn’t just fail”, she continued.

The GOP-authored measure was intended as a high-profile repudiation of one of former President Obama’s signature achievements.

“Speaker Ryan found himself in a tough position today, but I still believe there isn’t anyone else out there who could do a better job messaging our conference’s diverse views”, said Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma Republican.

One early critic of the House measure, Sen. “You just had to be against it”, he said.

The Fox anchor insisted she had not spoken to Trump directly.

While the bill maintained several aspects of Obamacare, it instated a cap on Medicaid from 2020 and mandated that people still pay a penalty if they did not buy coverage – but this time the penalty would aid the provider, not the government. “We don’t have a choice to revisit it or not revisit it”.

Trump had initially placed the blame on Democrats. “They have absolutely no record of accomplishment”.

“The president gave his all”, Ryan said. “It failed when Republicans had the House, the Senate, the White House”. “We do love Judge Jeanine”, he conceded, but “I think it was more coincidental…”