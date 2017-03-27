France’s Hollande looks to strengthen ties with Singapore

In a joint declaration, President Hollande and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong, said, both the nations have a lot to learn from each other’s experience and approach towards bolstering innovation.

He said cooperation between the two countries can enhance these national strategies, by encouraging partnerships between research and development (R&D) scientists and leading firms, as well as spreading innovations quickly so that many more companies and people can ride on those innovations.

The document mentions they both noted the fact that the considerable synergies and complementarities between the two countries in the area of innovation could be utilized for mutual benefit and for the benefit of the world.

SINGAPORE and France reaffirmed ties on Sunday evening at a state banquet that President Tony Tan Keng Yam hosted for visiting French President Francois Hollande. “France is such a friend of Singapore”.

“In this geopolitical environment of isolation, nationalism and protectionism, we have to lead by example and make our bilateral partnership not only strong and dynamic, but to show the way for opening confidence in global trade”, added Hollande, making the first official visit by a French president to Singapore.

“The ambition of this network, which is being developed in close partnership with key Singapore partners, is to increase the contribution of the French Tech community in Singapore to the development of the Singapore Tech ecosystem and its interactions with the French Tech ecosystem”, the joint statement said.

He will also deliver the 40th Singapore Lecture on France and Singapore: Strategic Partners in a Fast-Changing World.

Events will be held in both countries next year to encourage “further reflection on how the two countries could work together to mutually reinforce each other’s efforts to attain their innovation goals”, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release.

Mr Hollande is in Singapore for a two-day state visit.