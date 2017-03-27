France’s Macron seen winning first round of presidentials, Fillon slips

Independent French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron has won the backing of the defense minister, which could bolster voter confidence that the 39-year-old is presidential material despite having no party and minimal political experience.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron is projected to come out on top in the first round of France’s presidential election next month ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen before going on to win in a runoff, a Harris Interactive poll showed on Thursday. Most polls conducted in the recent weeks suggest strong chances of Marcon winning the second round of election even if he loses to Le Pen in the first round.

Le Drian and Macron served in the same Socialist government under unpopular President Francois Hollande, who is not running for re-election.

Macron will get 26 percent of the first round vote, up one percentage point from his showing a week ago, BVA said.

Macron has never won elected office but is now neck-and-neck at the top of the poll ratings with far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Mr Fillon was previously favourite to become France’s next president but his support has fallen after he was put under investigation for hiring his family.

The first round of voting is on 23 April with the second round two weeks later on 7 May.