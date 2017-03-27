France stay top with Giroud brace

Olivier Giroud struck twice as France stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group A with an efficient 3-1 victory in Luxembourg on Saturday.

Oliver Giroud managed to score two goals for France in the 28th and 77th minutes of the match while Antoine Griezmann fired the ball into the back of the net in the 37th minute.

France, who sit three points clear of Sweden at the top of the group, host Spain in a glamour friendly match in Paris on Tuesday.

The worldwide friendly game between France and Spain will be played at the Stade de France (Paris) and kicks off at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 28 March 2017. We’ll be building up to the action throughout the day and Robbie will be giving you a blow-by-blow account of the game as it unfolds.

Luxembourg endured a hard start as goalkeeper Anthony Moris sustained a knee injury and was substituted by Ralph Schon in the 21st minute.

The powerful striker’s 22nd and 23rd global goals lifted him to 10th on the list of France’s all-time top scorers after being Les Bleus’ leading marksman in 2016.

The Euro 2016 runners-up lost Sidibe when he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher with a rib injury.

He scored the first goal from close range after a fine pass from Djibril Sidibe and headed home the second from Benjamin Mendy’s cross in his 60th worldwide. The forward came close to adding a fourth with a fine half-volley that was parried by Schon.