The Gamecocks, who hadn’t won a tournament game since 1973, got their third this year.

North Carolina advances to face No. 3 seed OR in next weekend’s Final Four.

“It’s a great win for the program”, Gamecocks guard Duane Notice said. In fact, I want fans to cry when I cry.

SC men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was interviewed on ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday, where he talked about the discussion in the Gamecocks’ locker room during the NCAA tournament game with Duke.

Bonstetter’s question focused on the Gamecocks defense, which ultimately propelled them to a victory and a spot in the elite eight.

FAMILIARITY: Gamecocks coach Frank Martin left Kansas State to take over in Columbia, South Carolina, in 2012.

SC ended the half on a 22-7 run to take a 37-22 advantage into the locker room.

MOTLEY’S CREW: Johnathan Motley is Baylor’s best player.

With 54 points across two games so far, Thornwell is the highest scoring player in the first two rounds of the tournament.

(30.4 percent), including 3 for 13 from three-point range.

Guards Ish Wainright, Al Freeman and King McClure will be challenged to drive Thornwell off the perimeter and closer to the basket where Baylor’s shot blockers can make a difference. But, sometimes, these press conferences can provide us with great moments, particularly when they involve kids.

“That’s what they gameplanned for”, he said. And they did a great job of executing their gameplan.

Baylor’s offensive woes continued early in the second half. Baylor was able to close to 11 points, but SC built the largest lead to 63-41. Despite closing the deficit to 11, the Bears went 9-of-24 in the second half. It was 37-22 at halftime. SC guard Sindarius Thornwell is the best player Baylor has faced this season and he is playing like it at the biggest time of year.