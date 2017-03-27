Frank Martin has ideal response to kid reporter

Following the game, 13-year-old Sports Illustrated Kids reporter Max Bonnstetter asked SC head coach Frank Martin about what he prioritizes when teaching the Gamecocks to play tenacious defense. It was a pretty good question in that it did not involve a exhausted lead-in like “talk about” or “how did you feel?” Martin took time to praise the young, intrepid reporter for his thoughtful question before proceeding with his answer.

Martin’s response Friday: “First of all, a lot of respect to you”. I’ve been doing this a long time, and that’s the first time anyone’s ever asked me that, that’s a heck of a question. They’re gonna believe in what we want to do.

All in all, a nice little exchange, no?

But nah, he was talking about the kid’s question.

The question came moments after the Gamecocks beat Baylor to get into the Elite Eight.

And with that, one of the best off-the-court stories of the NCAA tournament was born.