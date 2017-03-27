Jackson suggests the 2016 Second-team All-Pro is still open to signing with the Oakland Raiders, who he visited last week. This week, it’s the Miami Dolphins turn to meet him.

The Miami Dolphins locked up linebacker Kiko Alonso with a contract that runs through the 2020 season.

The Miami Dolphins have restructured linebacker Koa Misi’s contract, according to multiple reports, but the terms aren’t yet known. Moore’s agent, Andy Simms, said Moore has agreed to a one-year deal. And a year ago, Alonso was part of another trade, this time sent to Miami with defensive back Byron Maxwell in a deal that also included first-round draft picks. He also noted that the two sides could still come up with a deal. If the defense is to return to its prominent status prior to Ryan’s arrival, Brown would be a big step in the right direction. The Dolphins aren’t exactly a linebacker-needy team.

Brown’s teammate from previous year, fellow linebacker Preston Brown, has been campaigning for his playing partner’s return on Twitter recently. There’s presumably a starting job available on the strongside.

The Dolphins also have a lot of depth at the position with Trevor Riley, Mike Hull, Lamin Barrow, Deon Lacey and Brandon Watts on the roster. He played well as a rookie, recording 159 total tackles, four interceptions and two sacks, but then he tore an ACL and missed all of the 2014 season.

The UNC product plans to visit with the Bills on Wednesday, after firing his agent and signing with CSE Football on Tuesday.

Along with that, The Buffalo News has learned that Brown is still on a visit with the Miami Dolphins, one that began Monday night.