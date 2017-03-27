Freedom Caucus’ Jordan: End ObamaCare Blaming, ‘Let’s Get to Work’

Poe said that although the AHCA was “not a ideal bill”, Republicans “promised for years” that they would repeal President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, the healthcare law better known as Obamacare, if they held the White House.

On March 24, Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the Republican health care bill from consideration after it became clear that it did not have enough votes to pass the legislation, in part because of near-unified opposition from the Freedom Caucus.

However, practically everybody in official Washington is being accused of being at fault – from the caucus for its ideological purity, to Ryan for his inability to get the votes to President Trump for failing to deliver with his vaunted deal-making skills. Leaving this caucus will allow me to be a more effective member of Congress and advocate for the people of Texas.

A member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus is resigning after the hard line group helped scuttle the Republican health care overhaul.

“I still believe that there is a good chance, if moderates and conservatives can come together, that we repeal and replace Obamacare, bring premiums down, cover more people”, he said.

“We can’t be chasing the ideal all the time”, Priebus said on the program.

President Donald Trump has already said he will move on from dealing with healthcare to his tax plans and in a tweet on Sunday morning blamed the Freedom Caucus for keeping Obamacare intact.

“… We have one party, Republican Party, and one Democrat Party”.

Poe’s announcement came shortly after Trump called out the Freedom Caucus along with the Heritage Foundation and Club for Growth for not supporting the measure.