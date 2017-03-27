Freedom Caucus Loses Member Amid Trump Criticism for Health Care

US equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the USA healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.

The unpopular health care proposal supported by President Trump and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan could not get enough Republican votes to pass through the House this week, but Mick Mulvaney, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget on Sunday chalked it up to Washington being “broken” – and questioned the GOP’s ability to govern.

Stephanopoulos pushed back, referring to a tweet Sunday morning from President Donald Trump that appeared to blame the Freedom Caucus for the Republican bill’s failure. Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do.

Mulvaney was also a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, where many members opposed the legislation. “It is time to lead”. He was leaning toward voting for the bill, and he was openly critical of his conservative colleagues as the bill was being pulled from a vote.

As the fallout from Republicans’ inability to make good on a major campaign promise continues, the White House and GOP leaders are increasingly vocal about their frustrations with the House Freedom Caucus.

Schumer spoke two days after House Republicans pulled their health care bill at the last minute to avoid a certain defeat.

Poe’s resignation came mere hours after Trump took to Twitter to blame the Freedom Caucus, along with other conservative groups, for having “saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!” David Ader, chief macro strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence, said about the failed health care bill: “The friction in Washington over all this is tempting to extrapolate to Trump’s broader economic plans – lower taxes, fiscal stimulus – in that these, too, may stumble or at least retreat from the levels initially offered”. President Donald Trump, he added, “will deliver” on health care reform.

“It has thwarted vital conservative policy objectives”, he wrote, “and wittingly become Nancy Pelosi’s tactical ally”. “I think this could be a breaking point for the membership of the Freedom Caucus”.

“We were very close, it was a very tight margin”. “I feel like they’ve ostracized themselves like they haven’t ever done before”, a “GOP leadership aide” told CNN.