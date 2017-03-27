French presidential candidates face off in first TV debate

The leading candidates for France’s presidential election traded barbs in their first televised debate Monday, with National Front leader Marine Le Pen the target of initial attacks.

Next in the poll were Socialist Benoit Hamon and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, tied on 12%.

Latest polls suggest that independent centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are now tied for the lead.

The televised evening debate involved the five candidates who are expected to be the largest vote-getters in the first round of the two-round vote.

He and the anti-establishment Le Pen are shown in opinion polls to be the likely top two candidates in the first round on April 23.

The embattled 63-year-old candidate, a member of the Republicains party, was put under formal investigation on Tuesday over allegations that his wife, Penelope, and his son and daughter were paid with public funds for jobs they didn’t actually carry out, a scandal dubbed by the media as “Penelopegate”.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.

Supporters of Mr. Macron, who styles himself as a progressive transcending France’s entrenched left-right divide, are among the most volatile while Ms. Le Pen’s are the most loyal, polls show.

While most of the focus has been on Fillon’s legal woes and the disconnect with the “irreproachable” image that helped him win the conservative nomination, Le Pen also goes into the election with several investigations hanging over the FN.