Fresh crisis at Stormont as power sharing talks collapse

The northern parties have until tomorrow afternoon to reach a deal that will allow a return to power sharing government.

The deadline for forming a new executive in Northern Ireland is expected to pass without a resolution, after Sinn Féin announced it would not nominate a deputy first minister.

The last vote ended the unionist majority among parties for the first time in Northern Ireland, with republicans Sinn Féin trailing their major unionist rivals in the DUP by one seat.

Mrs O’Neill added: “The talks process has run its course and Sinn Fein will not be nominating for the position of speaker or for the executive office”.

Britain is aiming for an 11th hour solution to political deadlock in Belfast on Monday, hoping to avoid further turmoil before London kickstarts Brexit proceedings that could change the status of the border between Northern and the Republic of Ireland.

He said the terms did not exist now to nominate for a deputy first minister.

The political crisis began when O’Neill’s predecessor, Martin McGuinness, stepped down in protest at the handling of a botched green energy programme by Foster.

Sinn Fein has said it will not form a power-sharing government with the Democratic Unionists’ leader Arlene Foster as first minister until a public inquiry into the renewable heat incentive comes to a conclusion.

“I will be working intensively in the coming days to achieve that positive outcome, to see inclusive devolved government restored here in Northern Ireland, that responsibility that we all feel in that regard and it is with that intent that we start meetings this morning”.

The five main parties have until 4pm today to resolve differences or face another snap election.

Sinn Féin has now called time on the current round of negotiations.

The political deadline in Northern Ireland comes just ahead of Prime Minister Theresa May launching Britain’s exit from the European Union on Wednesday, when the government is due to trigger Article 50 of the bloc’s Lisbon Treaty.

Sinn Féin said it was committed to the power-sharing institutions despite the failure to reach agreement.

Northern Ireland voted 56 per cent to 44 per cent in favour of Remain during the Brexit referendum.