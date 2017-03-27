Gainsborough painting attacked at National Gallery

London’s National Gallery was partially evacuated on Saturday (18 March) after a man armed with what appeared to be a screwdriver attacked a painting by English artist Thomas Gainsborough.

Police were called to the central London gallery at approximately 2.10pm to reports of a painting damaged at the Trafalgar Square tourist attraction.

“The damage is limited to two long scratches which have penetrated the paint layers, but not the supporting canvas”, the museum said.

The attacker, a 63-year-old man with no fixed address named Keith Gregory, was quickly apprehended by a gallery assistant in the room, with help from members of the public, and eventually turned over to the Metropolitan Police, who placed him under arrest.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday. “The process of consolidating the pigment layers in the areas affected by the scratches began immediately”.

The 1785 oil painting is officially titled Mr and Mrs William Hallett and is commonly known as The Morning Walk.

The painting remains one of Gainsborough’s most famous works.

The painting has been removed from display and the damage is being assessed by the gallery’s conservators. “It’s a picture that I can’t imagine anybody finding offensive”, he says. “What an odd thing to want to do”.

It features squire William Hallett and Elizabeth Stephen, both 21, shortly before their marriage.

“The Morning Walk” is hardly the first painting to fall victim to human aggression.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Lord [Jacob] Rothschild said: “My father, much to my rage, sold the supreme masterpiece The Morning Walk to the National Gallery“, he told the newspaper.