In an interview with the Daily Beast, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau doled out a teeny, tiny bit of a spoiler while discussing his character, Jaime Lannister, and his incestuous relationship with sister Cersei.

But he did elaborate on Jamie’s wordless reaction when he saw his sister being crowned after Tommen’s suicide. “Whatever his life is, it starts and ends with Cersei…” He has to accommodate her. He’s not like his sister and brother, but he’s been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people’s weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally-because he loves his sister unconditionally.

“That’s what I like about Jaime: he’s lost his arm and just his presence used to be enough to sway people, and he doesn’t have that anymore-but he’s still got his mind”.

Coster-Waldau also nearly revealed something from Season 7 before stopping himself, saying that Cersei will have another suitor besides him.

“Plus, there are no other suitors. Whatever it is, keep at it!”

HBO came up with a plan to reveal the official release date for season seven of Game of Thrones by melting a large block of ice.

He said: “I spoke to Dan (Weiss) and David (Benioff) about that and they were like, “Oh God!” She could just go ahead and marry Jaime in front of gods and country and promise to deep-fry any dissenters in a Value-Added Tax of wildfire. It’s just a date.

Coster-Waldau wasn’t exactly a fan either. “What’s going to happen?!” “But that’s really happened with every time the show kills off a major character: Never again! F**k you! I’m never going to watch this show!’ and, you know, they keep coming back”.

Do you think Jamie will kill Cersei in Game of Thrones Season 7? The event was broadcast live on Facebook, and the stream suffered through some issues before the date was ultimately revealed.

While promoting his entertaining new movie Small Crimes, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau talked about Game of Thrones’ seventh season, because that show is a curse and a blessing to everyone involved.