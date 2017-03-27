Gary Lineker congratulates ex-wife Danielle Bux on pregnancy

The 37-year-old beauty recently pals she’s over the moon and feels she’s been given a second chance at love with U.S. lawyer Nate Greenwald.

Danielle, who split from the football pundit past year, posted a photograph of herself on Instagram in which she is showing off what appears to be a baby bump.

Danielle, who’s already a mum to 14-year-old Ella, captioned the sweet picture in black and white with “Happy Mother’s Day”.

Among the well wishers was ex-husband Gary Lineker.

And the footballer was quick to comment on the stunning snap, writing: “Congratulations”.

A source told The Sun that Danielle “is thrilled and so excited she’s pregnant”.

Brunette beauty Danielle is believed to have met Nate upon relocating to LA after splitting from the ex-footballer.

“She’s been keeping it a secret until she was over 12 weeks but now she’s telling family and friends”.

“It’s nice because Gary never wanted to have kids with her”.

“That was one of the reasons they broke up”.

Meanwhile, former England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary has admitted he found it tough having to go through the break-up from Danielle in such a public way.

“Danielle and Nate are very happy and planning a future together”, a friend told MailOnline. There were claims they disagreed on whether to have children together, but the two have remained close friends and are often spotted out together.

Danielle moved to the USA after her six-year marriage to Gary ended in January 2016. They Wednesday in Ravello, Italy, in 2009 after dating for two years.

Gary is also still involved in Danielle’s daughter’s life, as the two have a close bond.