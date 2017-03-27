Gators need energy to make Final Four

A school considered football first, second and last gathered up a head of steam and a legion of rowdy fans at the tourney’s relocated first round in Greenville, South Carolina, and rolled all the way through the East Region final in NY. “I’m sick for these guys”.

Thornwell, who has scored over 20 points in all three tournament games this year, believes that the Gamecocks will come into Sunday’s matchup as the underdog.

The basket looked as big as an ocean.

This year, they will be facing the Oregon Ducks in the second game next Saturday.

Johnathan Motley had 18 points, 12 in the second half, for Baylor (27-8), which just couldn’t get any offense going. “It’s not something that you start dreaming it the year you win 25 games”. “I took a hot shower, tried to find a movie on the hotel TV and just listen to some music and try to relax”.

Enjoy this, South Carolina. After scoring 15 points in the first half, Thornwell did not score until midway through the second half when Florida led 55-53. The Gamecocks have an outstanding defense and were able to fluster Duke’s Grayson Allen, who had been becoming more comfortable in his point guard role.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). South Carolina guard PJ Dozier (15) puts up a shot against Baylor guard Manu Lecomte (20) in the second half of an East Regional semifinal game of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 24, 2017, in NY. “Just attack them, be aggressive and not wait or hold back or wait for them to make mistakes. We have to play defense and play to our identity and we’ll be fine”.

“Plays needed to be made down the stretch and I stepped up and made plays”, Thornwell said.

Given how drastically different these two games went for both teams this season, I feel completely comfortable calling this game a toss-up at this point.

The No. 4 Florida Gators will face off against the No. 7 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday in the Elite Eight, with a Final Four berth on the line. They will lose Hill and Leon, while junior forward Devin Robinson could test the NBA Draft waters. In the middle of their streak, 6-foot-11 John Egbunu was lost to a torn knee ligament.

“We need everybody to put your fours up, put your fours up, final four baby, we’re on our way Phoenix!”

In 17 years not to get one call at midnight that your guys did something insane or not to have to break up a fight in the locker room or deal with man, I’m going to transfer if I don’t play more.

Leon, a junior college transfer, was the first player White recruited to Florida when he got the job.

“We know as a team how they play”.

Adam Zagoria is a basketball insider who has run ZAGSBLOG.com since 2006. He is also the co-host of The Four Quarters Podcast via VSporto.com, which is available via iTunes. He now lives in Manhattan with his wife and two children.