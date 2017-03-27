Gauri Khan shares heartfelt letter written by Ranbir Kapoor! See pic

As Ranbir, is one of those few B-Town stars who is not active on any of the social networking sites, Gauri has took to her Instagram account to share this heartfelt note with everyone.

The note read, “It has been a very inspiring and enjoyable experience working with Gauri”. Ranbir is all set to move into his newly stylised house in October.

We all know that Ranbir Kapoor became a proud owner of a lavish apartment in the upscale Pali Hills in December, and whoever, since then has visited his house has only praises for its attractive decor. Rishi had tweeted previous year, “Vastu, Wonderful!”

Gauri has previously decorated her and hubby Shah Rukh’s house Mannat and other high profile celebrity homes too. Beautifully done! Both Neetu and me are overwhelmed. Her taste, eye for detailing, finishing – all fabulous.

Here’s a glimpse of Ranbir’s house…

Isn’t that a sweet token of gratitude from Ranbir to Gauri? “I’ve never worked with someone so aesthetically driven, so professional and so absolutely on the ball about everything”. He will be seen as a man with special powers in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon.