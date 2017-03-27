GE links bonuses to cost-cutting targets after talks with Trian

In a note to clients sent out on March 23, O’Callaghan said the discussions led to “added incentives for management to hit” its operation profit and structural cost targets. (GE also has set a target for an industrial profit of $17.2 billion this year.) The company is aiming to take another $1 billion out of that cost structure in 2018.

Meanwhile, the industrial giant said its board of directors modified the performance framework for the members of the company’s executive management team, consisting of CEO Jeffrey Immelt and each of his direct reports at the senior vice president level and above.

Following talks with Trian, the GE board changed the bonus plan for Mr. Immelt and those reporting directly to him so that the amounts could be sweetened or reduced by as much as 20% depending on whether profit and cost goals are reached… If just one is hit, there will be no impact on bonuses.

“At this critical juncture, Trian believes that today’s announcements better position GE for the long-term and help to ensure GE will achieve its financial goals”, the fund said in a statement.

Peltz, through his hedge fund Trian, now owns 66.8 million shares – less than a 1 percent stake – in GE.

Meanwhile, shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) have not been performing well. The stock has lost over 8% during the last three months, 1.66% during the last six months, and almost 5% during the last 12 months. Shares of GE are down 6.4% so far in 2017.