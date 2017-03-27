John Nicholson plans to request more troops in Afghanistan to prevent the country from becoming terrorist safe haven, local media reported Sunday. Over the weekend, however, he’s offered more details about the size he envisions for this new force.

The request, expected to be for 5,000 troops, will be made at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in May and is backed by the U.S. defence secretary and its national security adviser, … Nicholson has repeatedly labeled the conflict a “stalemate” in recent weeks, which appears to be an overestimation of the situation, with the Taliban continuing to gain ground against Afghan security forces.

There is be always a problem that the U.S. faces difficulty in Afghanistan as forces of government is not able to take stand for them against Taliban, and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation getting exhausted of continuing to support them up. This has led to escalations and deescalation for years, constantly trying to save the Afghan government from outright defeat. “This is where the war against terrorism started on 9/11”.

Right now, 8,400 USA troops and 5,000 troops from other North Atlantic Treaty Organisation countries are deployed to Afghanistan.