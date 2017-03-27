Gerard Nus arrives home after 7 weeks of fighting for AFCON bonuses

He has told BBC Sport the matter is now over despite not being paid in full.

A former member of Ghana’s coaching team, Gerard Nus, has ended his sit-in as the football association settled his bonuses.

Nus had been refusing to leave his Accra hotel since the end of the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

The Spaniard, an assistant coach for Avram Grant, was in Ghana since early February after returning from the tournament in Gabon demanding his cash. “Great memories always from this passionate football country”, Nus posted on his Twitter feed.

“All of this was more about having principles and claiming for the right things more than the money itself”.

But the Ghana FA explained they were unapproved expenses.

“When the hotel asked him to pay for the extra expenses he had incurred outside the agreed expenses to be paid by the GFA for his stay at the hotel, Mr Nus refused”, added the statement.

Nus missed his flight on Saturday night after failing to settle bills incurred during his seven-week stay.

Nus, a former Liverpool under-21 coach, insisted on staying, however, in a bid to receive his money.

While Nus was engaged in the kerfuffle with hotel officials, a GFA officer reminded him that he will pay the penalty if he fails to show up for his flight back home.

But in an interview with GHone TV, Nus said: “I think he (Grant) did his best for the National team, he did everything possible to take Ghana to the top, is just unfortunate he couldn’t win a trophy with the team”.