According to French investigators, Andreas Lubitz deliberately locked the captain out of the cockpit and flew the Germanwings A320 jet into a rocky mountainside on March 24 2015 on a flight from Barcelona to Düsseldorf, killing all 150 passengers and crew on board.

The timing of the press conference, on the two year anniversary of the crash, angered victims’ relatives, who were holding their own events to commemorate the tragedy.

When asked about Lubitz’s comments and the planned press conference, Lufthansa said there was no reason to doubt the findings of the investigators.

“We would like to say that our son did not suffer from depression on that day”.

Günter Lubitz said: “Of course we knew that today is the 2nd anniversary, of course we expected people to take it badly that we chose this day”.

Mr Lubitz made his case at a press conference planned two years to the day after the crash in France’s Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region.

Journalist, Tim van Beveren, has been assisting the family.

Guenter Lubitz wrote to German media stating: “To this day the story of the depressive co-pilot who intentionally and with suicidal intent flew the plane into a mountain has been maintained”.

They spoke of a year “filled with horror and fear” but did not explicitly mention the 149 other people killed in the crash.

“We have not forgotten them and we will not forget them”, headmaster of the Joseph König Gymnasium, Ulrich Wessel, said.

‘Myself, my wife and my younger son for whom I speak bear a sadness, however, that is totally different to other families because our son was blamed alone for the crash.

Lubitz told Die Zeit that his son’s grave had been vandalised by someone who set fire to it after a picture of it was published in the tabloid Bild.

Günter Lubitz, Andreas’ father, disputes the claims that his son was depressed and suicidal while also claiming that all possible leads had not been explored by investigators.

“I imagine that Mr Lubitz wants to promote a theory that would absolve his son of any responsibility”, she told Germany’s Rheinische Post newspaper.