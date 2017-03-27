Germany’s Ifo Business Confidence Improves In March

Retail confidence was also higher, although there was a retreat in wholesaling after a surge seen last month.

German business sentiment improved in March, reports said citing survey data from Ifo institute on Monday. “The upswing in the German economy is gaining impetus”. Manufacturing and services output is increasing at the fastest pace in nearly six years and unemployment is at a record low – factors that could contribute to stronger growth in the coming months even amid risks from political events such as USA economic policies, Brexit, and French elections continue to pose risks.

The current conditions index came in at 119.3, well above the expected score of 117.9. Likewise, the expectations index climbed to 105.7 versus the consensus of 104.3.

Political trends will continue to be monitored closely in the short term and business confidence would be likely to improve further if National Front leader Le Pen fails to win the French Presidential election.

The index for the manufacturing sector also hit its highest level since July 2011, printing at 21.0 compared to 16.8 in February, mostly due to markedly more optimistic expectations on the part of manufacturers.

Managers’ evaluation of their current situation and outlook for the next six months both brightened.