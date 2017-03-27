Get free gear from Razer when you play these Windows PC games

Gaming peripheral and hardware manufacturer Razer has this week announced a new “pay to play” service it is starting which will pay and reward gamers that use its Cortex software to launch and monitor the games that they are playing such as Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends to name a few. If you play a game supported by Cortex through Cortex, you’ll automatically accrue zSILVER.

Play games via Razer Cortex for 245 days to earn an RGB mechanical gaming keyboard.

Besides, Razer tells CNET the currency doesn’t expire (unless you leave your account inactive for two years), so perhaps it can’t hurt to try racking up the points?

Of course, it’ll take you a good amount of time to build up for some of the key rewards in the program, like Razer’s highly demanded Razer Mug holder, but devotees to PC games should be able to build up a good amount of currency in no time.

Speaking about the new digital wallet and virtual currency Min-Liang Tan, CEO and co-founder of Razer, said “This is much more than a club or credit card perks program or micro-transaction solution”. Basically, they’ve taken the model of free-to-play games and applied it to real life. “We are excited about helping good people to get Razer products wherever they are, whatever their situations, and regardless of what game their playing, as long as they are gamers”. The Mug Holder will be made exclusively redeemable with zSilver and can be “purchased” for 100,000 zSilver.

Razer’s zVault currency just got a whole lot more interesting. At checkout, you use your zGold with a “pay with Razer” button.

By earning zSilver in these games, players can cash in on discounts for various Razer products, including discounts on devices, mice and keyboards, and headsets – all without paying a penny of real money.

On the zVault website, users can browse content and exclusive purchase offers, as well as rewards available for redemption using zSilver.

Free-to-play games developed by Hi-Rez Studios (Smite or Paladins) and Smilegate West (CrossFire, Lost Saga) are now accepting zGold. Our ultimate vision is a complete gamer economy expanding from the zVault ecosystem.