‘Get yersel’ away’ Queen’s guard soldier yells at dancing tourist

The clip shows a middle-aged man performing a weird jig for the camera until a solider stamps his foot and yells: “Haw!”

A VIDEO showing a Queen’s guard soldier yelling in a broad Scots dialect at a dancing tourist outside London’s St James’s Palace has proved to be a big hit online. Email us at tips@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4368.

In the video, which has been video nearly 50,000 times, the man was being filmed dancing outside the royal palace in Westminster.

“Ye came and ye done this yesterday anaw, do him wan, turn the camera aff”, the guardsman was reported as saying next, although numerous comments on YouTube have been devoted to deciphering his angry barks.

The message from the Scots Guard roughly translates to: “Listen, go away”. Do him one, turn the camera off’. He then instructs the tourist to, “turn the camera aff”, before the video comes to an end.

Commenters have praised the guard for telling the man to clear off. Or in Scottish military parlance: “f*** off and turn the camera off'”.

The Queen’s Guards are tasked with protecting royal residences.

The units, manned by fully-trained, serving soldiers, have more than 350 years of history and have defended monarchs since Charles II took the throne after the English Restoration in 1660.

They are allowed to stamp their feet, shout at mischievous tourists, or raise a rifle and detain problem visitors.