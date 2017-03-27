Getting to know Miss South Africa 2017

The title was previously held by Ntandoyenkosi Kunene who said her life had been changed by the competition.

Maps Maponyane, Unathi Msengana, Cameron van der Burgh, Bridget Masinga and Claudia Henkel were just some of the judges on the night.

“I vow to dedicate the next 365 days of my life to serve the people of South Africa, to be a voice to those who are afraid to, or can not speak up and to represent the whole of our handsome nation”. Not only does she walk away with the sash and crown but also with prizes worth R2 million. Boipelo Mabe has been crowned second princess and Adè van Heerden has been crowned first princess in the 59th annual beauty pageant.