Girl burned by homemade slime — GRAPHIC

Kathleen Quinn was at a sleep-over with friends and completed a do-it-yourself slime project.

However, shortly afterwards she noticed her hands were in pain.

A girl from MA recently suffered chemical burns while making got burned while making slime.

Kathleen’s hands were covered in blisters, her mother says.

It left the 11-year-old in tears.

“It felt, like, really hot and tingly”, Kathleen Quinn said.

The girl’s parents took her to the hospital where doctors determined the blisters were actually second and third-degree burns.

