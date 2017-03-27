Global Geo-political Series: US imposes new sanctions on eight Russian companies

In connection with violation of the U.S. law on non-proliferation regarding North Korea, Iran and Syria, the United States imposed sanctions against eight Russian companies. Official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “The US administration’s decision to introduce restrictions against a number of Russian organizations, including those linked to aircraft construction and training aviation specialists, raises eyebrows and arouses disappointment…” .

The sanctions resulting from violation of INKSNA marks a new round of sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies against Moscow.

“This step runs counter to the statements we hear from Washington that emphasize the fight against terrorism, in particular in Syria, where it has gained a foothold. On the contrary, it is completely at odds with such declarations and undermines the prospects of setting up comprehensive multilateral cooperation to destroy Daesh and other terrorist groups that pose a threat to all countries, including the US”, Zakharova said.

Apart from Russian Federation, entities from China, North Korea and the United Arab Emirates have been sanctioned, with the restrictions to stay in effect for two years.

Over the weekend the US State department announced that it is imposing new sanctions on 30 companies around the world of which 8 companies are of Russian origin and 11 are from China.

“The West acts within the framework of the anti-Russian course, which it [West] has formed, and these actions mean that so far the course of [US President Donald] Trump regarding the [intended] improvement of relations with Russia, which was indicated in the pre-election period, is not yet being implemented”, Novikov said.

The current sanctions, due to remain in force for the coming two years, ban U.S. departments and agencies from buying any goods or services from blacklisted companies, from selling arms and military hardware to them.

“Frankly speaking, the sanctions’ impact on the capabilities of Russian military-industrial complex will not be positive …”