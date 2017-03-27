Global Markets: Dollar crunched, bonds rally as Fed raises interest rates

The broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap up 1.4 percent to end at record closing high on positive breadth.

Besides, Goods and Services Tax (GST) council on Friday set the stage for implementing GST on time by clearing two supporting bills, State GST Bill and Union Territory GST Bill.

After the Federal Reserve signalled that there will not be pick-up in pace of tightening interest rates going ahead in the USA also boosted sentiment in Indian equities and the rupee.

“The implementation of GST will benefit FMCG and logistics companies”, said Mahantesh Marilinga, senior research analyst, Finquest Securities. Earlier, market experts were expecting rapid rate hikes that could have led to capital outflow from riskier assets and emerging markets. Selling was seen in PSU Bank, media and infra sectors, which dragged the Nifty down from its intra-day record high of 9,218.

Top five Sensex gainers were ITC (+6.71%), Maruti (+0.99%), Maruti (+0.82%), Lupin (+0.73%) and Adani Ports (+0.71%), while the major losers were Bharti Airtel (-1.42%), GAIL (-0.95%), L&T (-0.72%), State Bank of India (-0.72%) and Sun Pharma (-0.7%). On Thursday also the Nifty 50 index had closed at an all-time peak.

Overseas, European stocks edged lower as investors took a breather from a global equity market rally that has pushed United Kingdom stocks to record highs.

On Wall Street, major U.S. equity indexes were modestly lower in late morning trading after gaining sharply in the wake of the Fed’s rate decision on Wednesday.

Shanghai Composite fell 0.17 per cent.